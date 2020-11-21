Drunken man drowns after jumping overboard

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 24-year-old Danny Hendricks of St Monica Mission, Upper Pomeroon River.

On Friday at around 10:00hrs, Hendricks began consuming alcohol at a nearby shop; he eventually left at around 18:00hrs.

He ventured to the landing where we met his 13-year-old sister. Whilst at the landing, the man reportedly jumped into the river and disappeared.

The teen girl then informed her older sister who then told neighbours.

At around 09:00hrs the next day, a search party found the man’s body floating in the Pomeroon River.

The body was examined by police ranks who found no marks of violence.

The body is at the Suddie Public Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination.