Drunken man allegedly drowns while fishing

The lifeless body of an alleged drunken man was on Sunday evening found floating at the Success Beach, Leguan, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) after he went fishing.

The dead man has been identified as 55-year-old Sihanouk Rampersaud of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on reports received, the now dead man was visiting relatives on the island.

However, on the day in question, Rampersaud was seen imbibing with relatives and at about 16:00h, he left to go fishing and swimming at the Success Beach.

Nevertheless, at about 18:15h, the relatives realized that he did not return and as such, they went in search of him. While looking for the man, relatives reportedly found a pair of blue pants belonging to him on the seawall.

Further checks in the area were conducted leading to the discovery of his motionless body floating face down.

He was picked up and taken to the Leguan Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body was then escorted to Leguan Cottage Mortuary where it awaits a post mortem.