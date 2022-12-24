Drunk firewoman arrested after toddler killed, 2 other children injured in Berbice accident

Police in Berbice has arrested a female officer of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), who was driving under the influence of alcohol on Friday afternoon and caused the death of a toddler. Two other children and an adult woman were also injured in the accident that occurred at East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Dead is two-year-old Jasmine Ross of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The crash occurred at Cumberland Village at about 15:00.

Reports are that motorcar PGG 278 was proceeding north along the western lane at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and skidded onto the eastern lane and collided with a motorcycle bearing registration plate MR-1 which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Marley Ross and her toddler, who was the pillion rider, were both flung into the air and fell onto the eastern grass parapet where they both received injuries about their bodies.

The car skidded further and ended up on the eastern grass parapet, where it collided with a bridge before running into a fence on the said eastern side.

As a result of the impact, the driver and the other occupants, 5-year-old Javeer Blair and 11-year-old Shavine Laundry, also received injuries about their bodies.

The car was being driven by a firewoman stationed at the New Amsterdam Fire Station and of East Canefield Settlement, East Canje.

At the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, Jasmine Ross was pronounced dead on arrival, while the child’s mother along with the two children who were in the car was seen and examined by the doctor on duty and was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment.

The 28-year-old firewoman was arrested and she failed a breathalizer test, police said.

An investigation has been launched.