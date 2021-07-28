Drunk driver gets $1M bail for fatal Providence accident

Shivendra Ramraj, 34, of Herstelling New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was today charged for causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The charges are in relation to the fatal accident which occurred along the Providence Public Road, EBD on Sunday last which resulted in the demise of 51-year-old Stephen Bishop.

Ramraj appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court and pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

Ramraj was granted $1M bail for the first charge and $10,000 bail for the DUI charge. The matter has been adjourned to August 20.

According to a press release from the police, the driver was found to have between 151 and 161 micrograms of alcohol in his breath.

Bishop, a construction worker of East La Penitence, Georgetown, was struck down and killed at around 18:55hrs as he was crossing the road.