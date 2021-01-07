Drugs, contraband discovered at New Amsterdam Prison

A search of the northwestern dormitory of the New Amsterdam Prison in Berbice, on Wednesday, unearthed a quantity of narcotics and contraband items.

During the search, a bag was found abandoned at the northwestern side of the compound containing 2 cartons of cigarettes, 6 packs of wrapping paper, a small amount of fronto leaves, and 17 parcels of suspected marijuana.

The matter was reported to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam and the suspected cannabis handed over where it was weighed and amounted to 1,730 grams.

Investigations are ongoing.