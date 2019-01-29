Drone permits necessary for drone owners, importers- GCAA

Importer, owners and operators of drones are now being cautioned by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of using the aerial device without a permit.

According to the Authority, Guyanese are not permitted to use any such devices once it has a camera or provision for a camera unless a permit is obtained.

Further, anyone desirous of using such a device must submit a request in writing to the Authority.

“Said request must include the name and address of the applicant and the name of the company for whom he is working, if applicable. The request must also include details of the aircraft to be used, including the make, model, serial number and dimensions of the aircraft, as well as the type of power plant installed on the aircraft, and any other information requested by the Authority” said the GCAA.



Moreover, the Aviation Authority said that it is sending out the reminder since for the Christmas season, the Customs and Trade Administration of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has detained a large number of recreational Drones imported into the country without the required permit.

Additionally, the Authority said that using a Drone without a permit is a crime punishable by the laws of Guyana.

Application for the Drone Permit must be made to the Director General, Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, 73, High Street Kingston, Georgetown.

The application process, which includes the required security clearance from the Guyana Police Force, can take up to a minimum of thirty (30) working days.