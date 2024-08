Drivers in ECD road rage arrested, to be charged

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:ย

๐๐Ž๐“๐‡ ๐ƒ๐‘๐ˆ๐•๐„๐‘๐’ ๐€๐‘๐‘๐„๐’๐“๐„๐ƒ, ๐“๐Ž ๐๐„ ๐‚๐‡๐€๐‘๐†๐„๐ƒ

— ๐ซ๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐จ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐จ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ฐ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ค๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ, ๐๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ

Relative to a video that was circulating on the various Social Media platforms of a red Canter (#GAC 1877) and a White Hauler Truck (#GAB 849) driving in a reckless and dangerous manner and posing a danger to other road users, the Police have managed to find and arrest both drivers.

Today (21 August 2024), both drivers were tracked down, arrested and told of the offences committed. The drivers — 30-year-old Jason Andres Dennis and 33-year-old Clive Richmond — were shown the video that was circulating on social media, and they both admitted to being the drivers behind the wheels of the Canter and Truck on the day of the incident.

The two vehicles are currently parked in the station compound, and both drivers are in Police custody. They are to be charged with Dangerous Driving and are slated to appear in Court tomorrow (22 August 2024).

Watch the video:ย https://www.facebook.com/reel/2045985239130387

