Drivers in ECD road rage arrested, to be charged

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐇 𝐃𝐑𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃, 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐃

— 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐰𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫

Relative to a video that was circulating on the various Social Media platforms of a red Canter (#GAC 1877) and a White Hauler Truck (#GAB 849) driving in a reckless and dangerous manner and posing a danger to other road users, the Police have managed to find and arrest both drivers.

Today (21 August 2024), both drivers were tracked down, arrested and told of the offences committed. The drivers — 30-year-old Jason Andres Dennis and 33-year-old Clive Richmond — were shown the video that was circulating on social media, and they both admitted to being the drivers behind the wheels of the Canter and Truck on the day of the incident.

The two vehicles are currently parked in the station compound, and both drivers are in Police custody. They are to be charged with Dangerous Driving and are slated to appear in Court tomorrow (22 August 2024).

Watch the video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2045985239130387

