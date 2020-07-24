Drivers escape unhurt following accident at Wismar Bridge

Two drivers escaped severe injuries following a mishap on the McKenzie-Wismar Bridge, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) on Thursday evening.

Based on information received, a motorcycle and a minibus were attempting to cross the one-lane bridge at the same time but upon realising what was happening, they both swerved to avoid a collision.

As a result, the driver of the minibus reportedly lost control and ended up on the metal structure at the center of the bridge.

The incident occurred at about 23:00h. There was reportedly no major damage to the bridge.

The single-lane bridge is managed by traffic lights on both sides but it is unclear who had the right of way at the time.

Police are investigating the incident and are reportedly reviewing surveillance cameras to ascertain who is responsible for the accident.