Driver who allegedly dumped accident victim’s body on $1.8M bail

Fifty-three-year Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD)

, who was remanded to prison for causing the death of Reonol Williams, whom he allegedly struck down and then dumped overboard, has been released on $1.8 million bail.

The musician, a father of three, was charged on June 10 and appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

On his second court appearance, on Friday, his lawyer, Patrice Henry, renewed an application for bail on his client’s behalf.

Melbourne charged for: 1) causing death by dangerous driving; 2) failure to report an accident; 3) failure to render assistance; 4) failure to produce his vehicle for examination; 5) giving false information to the Police, and 6) attempting to obstruct the course of justice.

The Magistrate granted Melbourne bail on each of the charges, amounting to $1.8 million.

Melbourne’s next court date is October 28.

Williams was missing since May 23. His family had reported the man’s disappearance to the Police and an investigation was launched. The owner of the car was arrested but after interrogation, he claimed that he was in the interior and that one of his nephews had taken the car without his knowledge. As such, he was released on station bail.

The 50-year-old man, a father of two and labourer of Enmore, ECD, was struck down, allegedly by Melbourne, who was driving a red Toyota Fielder wagon, PAB 2552.

The accident occurred on the Enmore Public Road, ECD. Following the accident, Melbourne picked up the injured man to take him to the hospital but this was never done.

However, after almost two weeks and no signs of Williams, the family requested an audience with Police Commissioner (ag) Clifton Hicken. After the meeting, the Major Crimes Investigation Unit of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was instructed to take up the case.

As a result, Melbourne was rearrested and during interrogation, he took detectives to the location along the Coldingen Access Road, ECD, where Williams’s decomposed body was discovered.