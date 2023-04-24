Driver succumbs to injuries received after car crashes into Friendship koker

The man who was behind the wheel of the motorcar that crashed into a koker at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara on Sunday afternoon has succumbed to his injuries.

Dead is Shawn Lee, a disc jockey popularly known as Gaza Prince.

Lee and a passenger were trapped in the submerged vehicle; and were rescued by public-spirited citizens.

Videos of the rescue operation were posted to social media and they show citizens struggling to get the car door opened. Eventually, they removed the victims who were badly injured.

The passenger, a woman identified only as Kimberly, is said to be battling for her life.

