Driver shot during robbery whilst waiting on passenger

A 59-year-old bus driver was on Tuesday shot to his abdomen during a robbery which occurred whilst he was waiting on a passenger at ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The victim was robbed of a cell phone valued $40,000 and $60,000 in cash.

Reports indicate that the driver went to the home of the passenger to pick up him and take him to work. It is a task he performs regularly.

As he parked on the street waiting on his passenger, the armed bandit rode up on a bicycle.

The perpetrator went up to the driver side of the vehicle, pulled out a handgun, and pointed the weapon to the driver.

As the driver was handing over his valuables, the bandit discharged a round which struck the man to his abdomen.

The bicycle bandit then rode away.

The victim was escorted to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, where he is presently undergoing surgery; his condition is listed as stable.