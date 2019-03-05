Driver remanded after women die in bus crash

The minibus driver who caused the death of two women following an accident on the Success Public Road on Sunday last was today remanded to prison.

Denzil Clarke, 47, of Golden Grove, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was charged for causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.

He is expected to make his next court appearance on March 15 2019.

Fifty-eight-year-old, Denise Cully of Lot 89 Vigilance, ECD, died on the spot while Patricia Ellis, 59, of lot 30 Haslington, ECD, died while receiving medical treatment.

Based on information received, the accident occurred at about 07:30h and involved minibus BTT 4910, driven Clarke.

A police report disclosed that the minibus was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of the southern carriageway of the said road, reportedly at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged by the driver that a blue motorcar overtook him from the left side and collided to his left rear wheel causing him to lose control and collide into the median.

This resulted in Cully being flung out of the bus and ending up on the northern carriageway. The minibus then turned onto its left side, crushing the now dead woman. It then skidded some distance before coming to a halt. The vehicle was eventually turned back on its wheels and the decapitated body of Cully was removed.

According to the police, the other passengers were then assisted out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, except Jordon Beaton, who was taken to the Woodlands Hospital where he was being prepared to undergo surgery having reportedly lost several fingers.

Ellis died while receiving treatment at the hospital.