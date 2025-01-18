Driver, porter nabbed with over 78lbs of marijuana

A driver and porter were arrested with 78.5 pounds of marijuana during a roadblock on the East Bank Demerara Public Road.

The discovery was made by ranks from the Grove Police Station, led by a Deputy Superintendent, who conducted a stop and search exercise on the suspects’ vehicle at around 19:00h on Thursday.

At the time, the motor vehicle – #GAG 9363, which is owned by Fabra Enterprise Inc. from Lethem, Region 9 – was being driven by 30-year-old Hakeen Anfeenee, a resident of Linden. A porter, Rivas Laya Jose Angel, a 28-year-old male Venezuelan national from Lethem, was in the vehicle.

The Police team informed the driver (Anfeenee) that they were in receipt of information that he had arms, ammunition and drugs in his possession. As such, the Police carried out a search on his person as well as his porter and the lorry.

During the search, Police found two bulky bags at the back of the truck. The bags contained four parcels of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The driver and the porter were both told separately of the allegation of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Trafficking, cautioned and arrested.

The suspected narcotics and two suspects were escorted to the Regional Division 4B Headquarters where the truck was lodged at Regional Division ‘4B’ Headquarters.

The suspected narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 35,650 grams. The suspected cannabis was sealed, marked and lodged with the officer in charge of Grove Police Station. The two suspects were placed in custody assisting with the investigation.

--- ---