Driver killed after log on truck hits tree, pins him to steering wheel

Andrew Jagmohan, 34, of Crabwood Creek, Skeldon, Berbice is now dead following a motor vehicular accident which occurred at around 18:15hrs on Wednesday at Wiki Creek Landing Backdam, Berbice.

Police said Jagmohan was driving a motor lorry transporting logs when the vehicle encountered “mechanical problems”.

As a result, the lorry began to roll backwards, causing one of the logs to hit a tree, which in turn became forced into the cabin and pinned the driver to the steering wheel.

The 33-year-old porter assisted the driver to the Kwakwani Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation is ongoing.