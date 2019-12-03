Driver jailed 6 months for hitting down schoolgirl on pedestrian crossing

Ronald Jairam, the driver who struck down an 11-year-old girl, whilst she was using a pedestrian crossing along the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was on Monday sentenced to six months imprisonment at the Providence Magistrates’ Courts.

Jairam pleaded guilty to dangerous driving as well as driving an uninsured and unlicensed vehicle.

Adalia George, a grade six student of the Soesdyke Primary, was hospitalised for several days.

On Tuesday, November 19, the child, along with her siblings, had just disembarked a minibus and were crossing the road.

A car had stopped to allow the group to cross but as they were doing so, another car, which appeared to have been travelling at a fast rate of speed, failed to stop and as a result, the vehicle collided with the school child.

Her siblings immediately rushed to her aid, and the driver of the car assisted with taking her to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The driver was subsequently taken into Police custody and is assisting with the investigations.

Adalia received serious injuries about her body. The child is set to write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) next year.