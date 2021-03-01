Driver injured after fuel tanker crashes in Mahdia

A 35-year-old driver is now injured after the fuel tanker he was operating toppled down a muddy hill in Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

Magiva Akeem Charles of Kuru Kururu, Linden-Soesdyke Highway was pinned in the driver’s seat where he received several injuries about his head and body.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement, said the incident occurred at around 11:30hrs on Sunday along the Konawak Trail.

The motor lorry, transporting the fuel, was descending a muddy hill along the trail when the rear of the truck began to slide, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The fuel tanker continued to descend the hill and careened off the southern side of the Konawak bridge and into the creek.

While the driver remained pinned in the vehicle, the porter manager to escape unhurt. The porter, along with public-spirited persons, successfully freed the driver from the mangled cabin.

The lorry driver was taken to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was admitted a patient. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation to seek further medical attention. His condition is listed as stable but serious.

An investigation is ongoing.