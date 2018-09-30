Driver in Liliendaal accident succumbs

Twenty-five-year-old, Mickhail Punch, the driver who was rushed to the Georgetown Public Corporation (GPHC) in a critical condition after the car he was driving slammed into a utility pole at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday has succumbed to his injuries.

Punch, who since the accident, has been in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) took his last breath at around 17:00h on Saturday.

<<INews>> had previously reported that one of the occupants of the vehicle Isaiah Colette, 25, of Castillo Housing Scheme, Georgetown had died moments after the accident.

The young man who would have celebrated his birthday on Friday last was out partying with Punch and Akeisha Jones, 24, of Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust prior to the fatal crash.

However, the party turned tragic after Punch lost control of the car and crashed into the pole at Liliendaal Public Road, Greater Georgetown.

As a result of the impact, all three of the occupants were flung unto the surface of the road. Corlette was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while Punch and the others were battling for their lives.

Nevertheless, Jones remains a patient in the ICU in a critical state.