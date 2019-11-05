Driver in Essequibo Coast hit and run in custody

The driver involved in the hit and run fatal accident on the Adventure Public Road last night turned himself in at the Suddie Police Station.

The man reported to the Station at around 05:30hrs this morning. He is assisting with the investigation.

Vidur Anauge, 43, of Onderneeming Essequibo Coast, lost his life after being struck down by a speeding car at around 20:00hrs last night.

A relative of the victim told Inews that the man was returning home from a wedding house on a bicycle when he was struck down by motor car PXX 7706.

Reports are that the motorcar was set on fire sometime afterwards.