Driver in deadly EBD accident remanded to prison

The 23-year-old driver who was responsible for the deadly Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) accident which claimed the lives of two teenagers, has been remanded to prison.

Kevon Moore of Land of Canaan, EBD appeared at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court where he was slapped with several charges.

He was charged with two counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, being an Unlicensed Driver, Breach of Insurance, drinking under the influence of alcohol and failure to render assistance. He pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to him by Magistrate Judy Latchman.

The young man was granted bail in the sum of $1,080,000 but due to inability to pay, he was subsequently remanded to prison until August 9, 2021.

The accident claimed the life of Anthony Persaud, 18, of Lot 158 Old Road, Land of Canaan, EBD, and 19-year-old Aaliyah Edwards, 19, of Lot 16 Land of Canaan, EBD were killed in the accident which occurred at around 22:00hrs at Little Diamond, EBD.

It was reported that a group of teenagers hired a minibus to go to a resort in Timerhi on the East Bank Demerara on Sunday but after the facilities were closed at 17:00h, the teenagers, instead of going home, they went to the seawalls in Georgetown.

It was on their way home at about 22:00h, the bus bearing registration number BXX 7256 driven by a 23-year-old unlicensed driver from Five Door Koker Dam, Land-of-Canaan, EBD, toppled several times before coming to a halt in the vicinity of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

Police confirmed that the driver was driving at a fast rate and might have lost control while negotiating a turn. A breathalyser test conducted on him proved that he was above the legal limit of alcohol consumption.

Some of the teenagers who were injured in the horrific Sunday night accident, which claimed the lives of two of their friends, remain in critical conditions at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Johnny Persaud, 17, who received head and chest injuries in the crash, remains on life support in the Intensive Care Unit.

Michael James, 16, of Lot 29 Koker Dam, Land of Canaan, EBD also remains in a critical state.

The other injured teens are Sabrina Corlette, 18, of Hyde Park, Timehri, EBD, who is suffering from head injuries and an open fracture dislocation to the right ankle and Seth Abrams, 18, of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD), who sustained deep abrasion injuries to the right leg.