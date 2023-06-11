Driver in custody after 3-Y-O locked in car

A three-year-old boy had to be rushed to the hospital on Friday after he was reportedly left in a locked car.

Reports from the Guyana Police Force revealed that the suspect, a male taxi driver, usually picks up children and drops them off at school in his motorcar.

On Friday, he made several trips and at about 09:15h, he secured his car on the road and went into his house.

The suspect told the police that he returned to the vehicle 30 minutes later when he observed the child in the back seat of the car in tears and he immediately rushed the child to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for medical attention.

Doctors determined that the child was dehydrated and needed oxygen and as such he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is presently receiving oxygen.

A report was made to the police and the driver has been detained pending further investigations.

However, relatives of the child are claiming that he was left in the vehicle much longer.

