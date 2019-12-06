Driver gets bail for accident that killed boy, 7

A 21-year-old man was released on $500,000 bail by Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh when he appeared at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court in relation to the fatal accident which claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy.

Ramesh Sewlall of Bushlot Farm, Corentyne, was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on November 27, 2019, he drove motor car PPP 7721 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Nirfan Nezamodeen.

Nezamodeen, a student of the Latchmansingh Primary School, was fatally struck by the speeding motorcar, while his sister, Asriya Nezamodeen, 8, his mother, Ameena Diaram, 25, and 45-year-old Parvatie Babulall were critically injured.

It was reported that Diaram went to collect her two children from school and was standing in the corner along with Babulall, her child, and others when they were struck by a speeding car.

Little Nezamodeen was reportedly dragged for some distance and ended up under the vehicle.

It was further reported that the car was driving at a fast rate when it suddenly swerved from the southern side of the road to the northern side.

The car came to a halt partly submerged in a trench. The lad was pulled from under the bumper and was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

On the other hand, Babulall’s daughter, Tahera Kublall, 8, and Alyana Arokium, also 8, were admitted as patients at the Fort Wellington Hospital. They were subsequently discharged.