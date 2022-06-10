Driver dies after crashing pickup at Mahaica

A 25-year-old man is now dead after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a trench along the Good Hope Mahaica Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Jeuwel Ramlall who was consuming alcohol at a shop in Mahaica before he got behind the wheel to drive.

The accident occurred at around 23:30h last evening.

Reports are that Ramlall, whilst driving the pickup, lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench.

He was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious condition. He was placed into another vehicle and conveyed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.