Driver dies after crashing into utility pole

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Thursday night, resulting in the death of 41-year-old Mark Autar, who resided at Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The accident occurred at around 22:10h along the Corentyne Public Road and involved motorcar HC 2918 which was being driven by Autar.

Police said the car was travelling at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the driver was pinned inside vehicle and was later taken out with the assistance of public-spirited citizens.

He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

