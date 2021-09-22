Driver dies after crashing into parked trailer

The driver of a motorcar was killed on Tuesday after he reportedly lost control and slammed into a parked trailer along the Beterverwagting Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Charles Roberts, 59, of 50 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice. He was a former Inspector in charge of the Town Constabulary.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the now dead man was driving motorcar PRR 1050 along the Beterverwagting Railway Embankment when he reportedly lost control of his motorcar and collided with the left side rear of a trailer bearing registration number THH 9834 which is attached to motor lorry GHH 9829.

At the time of the accident, the lorry and trailer were stationed on the grass parapet.

As a result of the collision, Roberts received injuries about his body. He was subsequently pulled from the wreckage in an unconscious condition and transported to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem. An investigation is ongoing.