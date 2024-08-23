Driver dies after car crashing into bridge rail; 4 others injured

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred at about 04:00 hrs this morning (Friday) on #43 Public Road (Bridge) in Corentyne Berbice, involving motor car #PAF 8289 owned and driven by Melena Stephen (now deceased), a 34-year-old female resident from Lot 65 Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown.

Four occupants were in the car at the time: ages 9, 28, 41 and 54.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding south along the road at a fast rate when the driver lost control and crashed into a bridge rail on the western drive lane of the road.

As a result of the collision, the driver was pinned in the vehicle and was subsequently taken out in an unconscious condition by members of the Fire Service and escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who pronounced her dead on arrival.

Her body is presently lying at Anthony’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The occupants of the car were taken out in a conscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where they were seen, examined, treated and referred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. There, they were further seen and examined by a Doctor on duty who admitted the nine-year-old for observation; the 54-year-old and 28-year-old were also admitted suffering from fractures to the leg and pelvis, respectively.

The 41-year-old was also admitted, suffering from injuries to his chest. Their conditions are regarded as stable.

Investigations are in progress.

