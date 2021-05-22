Driver crushed to death after losing control of truck on Port Kaituma hill

An early morning accident at 26 Miles Public Road, Port Kaituma, North-West District, has left one man dead and another hospitalised.

The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Sheldon Dainty of Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara. Injured is Bryan Singh, 40, of Parika, East Bank Essequibo.

At the time of the accident, which occurred around 06:15 hours today, Singh was sitting in the middle of the truck Cabinet next to the driver with another man, a 34-year-old resident of One Mile Port Kaituma, seated to the extreme left.

The uninjured man told the police that motor lorry GSS 4472 was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road, ascending a hill when the driver allegedly encountered mechanical problems causing the motor lorry to start rolling down the hill at a fast rate of speed.

The man said he jumped out of the truck, which subsequently collided with the eastern barricade lost control and turned turtle once.

As a result, Dainty and Singh were pitched out of the vehicle and landed onto the western side of the road. The truck then rolled over the driver’s body resulting in him receiving multiple injuries to his head and body, whilst the occupant received injuries about his body.

They were both picked up by public-spirited citizens – the driver in an unconscious condition and the occupant in a semi-unconscious condition – and taken to the Port Kaituma District Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty.

The doctor pronounced the driver dead on arrival whilst Singh was admitted a patient suffering from pains to his abdomen and about his body.

He was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

The body of the deceased is awaiting a post mortem examination at the Port Kaituma District Hospital Mortuary.

Enquiries are in progress.