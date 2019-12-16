Driver, conductor caught on camera dancing in moving bus charged

The driver and conductor of minibus bearing registration number BYY 1309 who were caught on video acting in a reckless and dangerous manner were arrested and charged for several offenses.

The video went viral following the incident which occurred on Friday, November 15 along the Strathspey Embankment, East Coast Demerara public road.

The driver, Trevin Bobb-Semple, 28, of South Better Hope, ECD and Timehri Dock Road, East Bank Demerara was charged with tinted motor vehicle; untidy driver; fail to have control of motor vehicle; breach of condition of road service license and dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and was placed on $112,000. In addition, his driver’s licence has been suspended until the determination of the cases. The matter will continue on March 19, 2020.

On the other hand, the conductor, Jermaine Waldron, 27, of Haslington, ECD pleaded guilty to conduct of conductor and was fined $7,500; fail to ensure passengers safety for which he was fined $25,000 and was also slapped with a $7,500 for being an untidy conductor.

The defendants appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.