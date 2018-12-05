Driver charged with causing death of security guard, 65

A driver attached to Digicel was on Tuesday slapped with a charge of causing the death of 65-year-old, Muneshwar Narine by driving dangerously on the Danzie Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday last.

36-year-old, Gavin Sandy of Number 53 Village, Corentyne appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court and denied the allegation.

It is being alleged that on December 1, 2018, he drove motor pickup PNN 8778 dangerously thereby causing Narine’s death.

He was granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and will make his second court appearance on December 8, 2018.

INews had reported that Narine of Lot 15 Supply Village, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), a security guard, was killed at about 14:00h when the above mentioned pickup collided with him.

Police investigations revealed that the pickup was proceeding east along the northern carriage way and according to the driver, Narine who was on a bicycle suddenly swerved into his path thus causing the collision.

The man was immediately rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where was pronounced dead on arrival.

Sandy reportedly passed a breathalyzer test before being taken into custody.