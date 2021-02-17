Driver charged for Homestretch Avenue fatal accident

Rayon Alves, 19, of East La Penitence, Georgetown was on Wednesday arraigned for the deaths of Dakera Gittens and Tonika Halley who died in the wee hours of Sunday in an accident along Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

Alves was slapped with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Leroy Daly.

He was represented by attorney, Dexter Todd who requested that bail to be granted to his client.

In so doing, Attorney Todd told the court that, when the accident occurred, his client did everything to assist.

However, the Prosecutor objected to bail, stating that after the accident, the defendant went home.

After hearing both sides, the Magistrate granted bail in the sum of $300,000 on each charge and ordered that the defendant’s license be suspended, passport lodged and that he must report to the East La Penitence Station every Monday.

It was reported that, the now dead youths and others were having a night out and as they were heading along Homestretch Avenue, the driver lost control of the motorcar and slammed into the pole.

The car then flipped several times and ended up in a nearby trench. Gittens died on the spot while Halley succumbed while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Two other persons were hospitalised following the accident.