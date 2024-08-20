Driver charged after crashing truck into utility pole along ECD

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐨𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐝

–𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈, 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒈𝒆𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅

The driver of the motor lorry that was involved in a ‘damage accident’ earlier this morning (Tuesday, August 20, 2024) and which severely disrupted the free flow of traffic along the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, has been charged for Dangerous Driving.

The accident resulted in the truck crashing into a utility pole and blocking the road (southern carriageway).

The driver is due to appear in court tomorrow (Wednesday). Other charges, such as damage to public property, are also expected to be instituted against the driver.

