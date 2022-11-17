Driver arrested after teen seen hanging on to moving, overloaded minibus

A minibus driver was arrested and immediately charged after a teen in school uniform was seen clinging on to the back of his bus while it was in motion.

The minibus operator was charged, Police say, after they saw a Facebook post circulating on the social media platform of the youth dangerously slinging behind a moving Route 40 minibus that was overloaded.

“The Police managed to arrest the driver of the minibus. The vehicle was also impounded at the Traffic Headquarters, Eve Leary,” a release from the Police read.

On Tuesday, the driver was charged for breach of condition of road service licence; failing to exhibit revenue licence and fitness certificate, tinted motor vehicle, and breach of prescribed fitness.

According to the Police Force, it has zero tolerance for traffic lawlessness, and every driver who is found in violation of traffic regulations will face the full brunt of the law.

“The Guyana Police Force wishes to encourage all drivers, pedestrians, and persons using our roadways to be more responsible and to remember the theme for Road Safety 2022, which is: ‘Safe driving saves lives!” the GPF has said.