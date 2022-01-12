Driver arrested after stealing money from employer; claims he was overworked & underpaid

A 39-year-old man who was employed as a driver with Fernandez Guyana Enterprise Inc. located at Dookie Sand Road, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) has been taken into custody after he admitted to staging a robbery against his employer.

The incident occurred at around 17:45h on Monday. The money, $129,730, has since been recovered.

The suspect reported to the Timehri Police Station that he was robbed of an undisclosed sum of money, belonging to the company by two men on a motorcycle. According to the suspect, one of the bandits had a gun.

An investigation was launched and the suspect was reinterviewed on the following day, due to some inconsistencies in his initial report. The inconsistencies were brought to his attention by the police, after which he admitted to staging the robbery. The man said he staged the robbery because he felt that he was being overworked and underpaid by the company.

He then took the police to his residence where he proceeded to a derelict car parked in his yard. He then opened the trunk of the said vehicle where he retrieved a black plastic bag containing an undisclosed sum of cash which he indicated was the property of Fernandez Guyana Inc. The money was counted in his presence and it amounted to $ 129,730.

The suspect was then escorted to the Timehri Police Station and placed into custody pending charges. The money was lodged by serial numbers to be produced as evidence.