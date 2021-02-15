Driver arrested after Corentyne hit and run

A 43-year-old man is now hospitalised after he was struck down by a motor car which fled the scene on Saturday evening along the Number 19 Road, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Based on reports received, the injured man has been identified as Parsram Mahadeo of Number 19 Village, Berbice.

It was reported that the motor car bearing registration number HC 667 was driven by a man who was later identified as “Navin”.

The car was reportedly proceeding along the roadway when it allegedly struck Mahadeo, who was standing at the corner of the road.

The injured man reportedly told police that the car swerved into his path and made contact with his right leg, causing him to fall to the roadway. As a result, he sustained injuries about his body.

The car, he noted, then drove away.

Mahadeo was picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was admitted. The car and driver were intercepted sometime later. According to Police, Mahadeo’s condition is regarded as stable.

Investigations are ongoing.