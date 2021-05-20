Drive-through COVID-19 vaccination programme for this weekend

The Ministry of Health will be hosting a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Saturday, May 22 at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The objective of the initiative is to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible and convenient for citizens, as well as to increase the immunisation rate.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony explained that persons will be able to drive into the National Stadium and receive their jabs.

“Once you get into the stadium those arrangements are in place where someone would approach the car, and see how many occupants are there would need vaccination. Then they will do the paper work for vaccination then proceed to the next station. At that station the paperwork is verified and then they will do the actual jab,” he said.

Persons will be required to remain on site for observation for at least fifteen minutes after taking the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony said some 40 volunteers will assist in the smooth flow of Saturday’s event, which he anticipates will see a large turnout.

“While its innovative and novel, I think we should be able to get a lot of people vaccinated once we have persons coming to do that. We have been collaborating with a number of agencies so the Ministry of Culture has kindly granted us the use of the stadium, Ministry of Public works is helping us with lighting and the Ministry of Home Affairs is helping us with traffic control.”

The Ministry is hoping to get community and faith-based organisations, the Rotary Club and Lion’s Club International onboard.

Minister Anthony is encouraging persons to take advantage of the opportunity to get their first dose of the vaccine. Persons who are due for their second dose will also be accommodated.

He said once this event is successful, it will be replicated throughout the country.

Guyana is moving closer towards achieving herd immunity as over 172,000 persons have so far received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, representing 35.4 per cent of the adult population. More than 38,000 or eight per cent of the adult population have been fully immunised.