Drinking spree between Enterprise brothers ends deadly

A drinking spree ended in murder at an East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Monday afternoon when a sibling allegedly knifed his older brother to death.

Dead is 47-year-old Satnarine Jattan called “Dalim” of Lot 471 Charlotte Street, Enterprise, ECD.

Reports are that Jattan and his younger brother were consuming alcohol together at the residence when an argument ensued.

Their mother, who was at home at that time, was inside of the house and shouted a stern warning at her two sons, urging them to desist from arguing.

According to a police source, the men suddenly stopped talking and the mother became suspicious and as such ventured outside to check on them. However, the woman stumbled upon Dalim’s body, which was on the floor near their bathroom door. She said that he was unresponsive and she raised an alarm.

However, her other child, the suspect, arrived at the stairway leading to the house and then walked out of the yard, without a backward glance.

She said that as she began to scream for help, neighbours rushed to her aid and the police were contacted.

Dalim’s body was found with one visible wound at his abdomen and was subsequently taken to the CC Nicholson Hospital in Nabacalis, ECD, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the police source, the now dead man’s brother is in Police custody assisting with the investigations. He has allegedly admitted to the police to killing his older brother.