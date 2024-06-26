Dredging of Kamuni Creek to be done twice annually to boost eco-tourism

As part of efforts to build a sustainable and resilient eco-tourism sector, the dredging of the Kamuni Creek will be done twice annually.

This was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali during an outreach to the community of Santa Mission on Tuesday.

The first cleaning exercise will commence sometime this month, with support from the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) and villagers from the area.

Dredging of the Kamuni Creek, which is a tributary of the Demerara River, will allow villagers in the small community to boost its eco-tourism efforts by making the waterway a landmark site.

Additionally, the activity will aid in creating a better and healthier aquatic ecosystem and reduce eutrophication, which occurs when the environment becomes enriched with nutrients, increasing the amount of plant and seaweed growth in estuaries and coastal waters.

According to Ali, this move not only has the potential to revitalise tourism in Santa Mission but also bring back the viability of the forestry sector.

“Before the end of this month, we will do the first cleaning and before Christmas, we will do the second cleaning. Then in 2025, time like now we will do the first cleaning and we will bring forward the second cleaning just around the last quarter we will do the second cleaning.”

