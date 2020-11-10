“Dream Realised” housing initiative heads to Berbice

The Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) will be launching its ‘Dream Realised’ housing initiative in East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six) on Friday.

This is according to Minister Collin Croal.

“We’re going to East Berbice, that is Region Six, on Friday to distribute a number of titles, as well as, the same time for outreaches, […] We expect to distribute 150, maybe more,” Minister Croal indicated.

The ‘Dream Realised’ project will see the distribution of land titles and transports that were stalled under the previous Government, as well as old applications recently processed by the new administration.

“These titles are not new allocations that were made by us. They are basically for persons who have been in the system, have completed payment and for which the titles were there sitting at the Central Housing and Planning Authority, not being distributed, and then there’s also for some for processing for which we’ve done for this activity,” Minister Croal said.

A comprehensive approach will be taken and the Ministry will ensure that financing institutions, insurance companies and other stakeholders are present.

Additionally, patrons will also be able to apply for house lots or housing units and the Ministry will be conducting interviews at the event.

‘Dream Realised’ will be hosted at the University of Guyana’s Tain Campus to allow adequate social distancing and adherence to other COVID-19 measures.

The initiative was first held at the Guyana National Stadium on October 16 and 17, for Regions Three and Four residents with a target of 350 title distributions.

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and Minister Croal, have pledged to distribute over 2,600 titles and transports in 2020, in keeping with PPP/C Manifesto promise to provide sustainable housing solutions for the nation. [Extracted from DPI]