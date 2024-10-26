Dream Realised: 700 house lots distributed to Reg 5 residents

Under its flagship “Dream Realised” initiative, the Housing and Water Ministry on Friday distributed a whopping 700 house lots in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Some of the new landowners had applied more than a decade ago. Friday’s distribution of house lots took place at Bath Settlement, Region Five. The 700 beneficiaries have been allocated land at Experiment and Plantation ‘A’ Bath.

Housing and Water Minister Colin Croal said some of those who received house lots have been waiting for years to benefit from Government land. Nevertheless, explained that it takes time for the Government to open up new areas since other sectors are competing for land including the agriculture sector.

“For example, here at Bath, as you go further in, there is land that is supposed to be transferred to Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) but you have farmers there. So, there is competition with livestock, cattle, cash crops, so when the land becomes available that is when we make the allocations.”

Even as works continue to clear the backlog of persons in the system waiting on allocations, there are still about 4000 pending applications.

“Of course, many of those 4000 would have been in recent years, the reason being that we have been a victim of our success story. There was a period where little or nothing was being done – in some regions, nothing was being done under the housing sector. For example between 2015 and 2020, Region Five had an allocation of just over 800. In three years for Region Five, we have allocated about 1300 and as a result of today, we will be at about 2000 allocations in four years. Now we are trying to fill that gap but a lot of persons are now applying too because they see a success story but they will have to wait because we have to clear our backlog.”

Friday’s allocation catered for applications from 2019, though some 2021 applicants also received their house lots.

One of them is Natasha Michael, a single mother of three who lives in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) but works as a clerk with the private sector in Region Five. She said her application had been processed since 2018.

“I applied in this region because of work. I am excited and overjoyed. It has been long I have been waiting to achieve my own land,” she said.

Another percipient Durbash Hansraj, a lorry driver of Bath Settlement told the Guyana Times that he also applied in 2018. “I am so excited to get my own land because I have been living with my parents and I am married and I always wanted to get my own land so I can build a house.”

Pranpatie Tirbohan a single mother of seven living at Mahaicony recalled applying for a house lot in 2009 and is happy that she finally got through.

“Tuesday they called me and told me to bring $40,000 and come. I am so happy and glad that I get through… I waited very long for it,” the domestic worker stated.

Meanwhile, some persons said they were not quite prepared to make the $40,000 payment that was required and had to make arrangements to get the money.

Minister Croal has encouraged applicants to utilise the time while they are waiting to make preparations to be able to pay for their house lots when called upon.

“If you are a pending applicant just start putting your money aside because there will be situations once the land becomes available, we will issue them immediately. I don’t have the luxury of keeping them and waiting for any special day; we will allocate as the land becomes available,” Croal emphasised.

