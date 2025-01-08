Draft Oil Spill Bill completed

The Attorney General Chambers has completed the draft oil spill bill and submitted it to the Office of the President for review.

This was revealed on Tuesday evening by Attorney General Anil Nandlall during his programme “Issues in the News”.

Officially called the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Responsibility Bill 2025, Nandlall said discussions should soon begin on possible changes to the draft legislation.

The government initially wanted to table the oil spill bill in the National Assembly by the end of 2024 but there were delays in its crafting.

Among other things, it is expected that the bill will mandate compensation to individuals and entities for economic and other losses incurred as a consequence of any oil spills.

