Dr Vincent Adams is new head of EPA

Dr. Vincent Adams, an energy expert and scientist, has been appointed Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), effective today (Monday), October 1, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

Head, Department of Environment, Ndibi Schwiers during a formal introduction of the new EPA head today, said that Dr. Adams will begin the process of transforming the EPA into a leading entity on the frontline of green, sustainable and inclusive development in the country.