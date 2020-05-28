Dr. Ramesh Sugrim discharged from Rehab Center in NY after recovering from COVID-19

Well-known Guyanese doctor, Ramesh Sugrim, has been discharged from a rehab center in New York after recovering from the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

Sugrim, 66, of Williamsburg Road, Corentyne, Berbice, was being treated at the Trump’s Pavilion Rehab Center in New York, where he was undergoing physiotherapy, occupational therapy and physical therapy.

The General Practitioner who has operated in Guyana for over thirty years, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 27, during a visit to his family in the U.S.

Sugrim’s wife, Parbattie Sugrim and one of his sons, who is also a medical professional, had also tested positive.

On April 25th, Dr. Sugrim, through the Facebook Group, “Prayers for Dr. Sugrim,” sent out a message of thanks to all who offered prayers for his recovery.

Dr Sugrim posted the following message via his Facebook Group, “Prayers for Dr. Sugrim,” today:

Dear Caregivers

Blessings!!!

RE: THANK YOU!!! THANK YOU!!!

FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND LOVE.

Hello everyone, today I am being discharged from the rehab center, I am much better now to go home back to my family after 2 months. I would like to take this opportunity to extend a special thank you to: all my doctors, Dr. Sarkaar, Dr Patel, Dr. Doshi and others, the nurses and other staff at Jamaica hospital and the rehab center, especially to my brother Suresh Sugrim and his daughter Sandhya Sugrim-Dipchand and her husband Chris, for organizing the zoom program which I joined when I regained consciousness, which helped me through my stay in here because of no visitors: also for creating the page on FB: prayers for Dr. Sugrim.which had over 3K members who were all praying for me, people who I didn’t even know. Thanks to all those who came on zoom night after night making their contributions, especially Dr. Abhaji with her beautiful songs and all others who sang and prayed. To my wife, Shanta, my two sons, Dr. Shailendra Sugrim, Dinesh and Dr. Surendra Sugrim, my grandson Anish Sugrim, my brother Ornis and bhouji, my sister Radhika, cousins, nieces and nephews, all other family and friends and everyone else too many names to mention. THANK YOU!!!

Thank you!!! Thank you God for answering the prayers of everyone and performing a miracle in saving my life from this deadly Coronavirus that took so many lives.

My sincere appreciation to all.

Dr. Ramesh Sugrim.

Much love and blessings