Dr Nanda Gopaul sworn in as PUC Commissioner

His Excellency Dr Irfaan Ali, this morning, administered the Oath of Office to the fourth Commissioner of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC)—Dr Nanda Gopaul at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

Dr Gopaul joins Chairperson Dela Britton and three other Commissioners—Dr Leyland Lucas, Ms Verlyn Klass and Mr Rajendra Bisessar at the PUC.

The PUC, which is guided by the Public Utilities Commission Act No. 26 of 1990, came into effect on October 1, 1990.

The Act was amended in 1991, 1994 and 1999.

The PUC is tasked with regulating utilities and service providers including GTT, Guyana Power and Light (GPL), Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), and Digicel.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Permanent Secretary Derrick Cummings were also at the swearing-in ceremony. (Office of the President)