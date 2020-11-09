Dr Mark Bynoe terminated as Head of Energy Department

Dr Mark Bynoe has been terminated as Head of the Department of Energy.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo had told reporters last week that Dr Bynoe will likely be removed because his qualifications are not suited for the energy sector.

“I am not sure whether he will be there as the head, given that his experience has never been in that sector [energy]. I cannot say whether he will be retained in the area because his entire working experience is in environment,” Jagdeo had explained.

Dr Bynoe’s appointment to the position was gazetted as of August 1, 2018.

Dr. Byone’s experience includes managing the Project Development and Management Unit of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre that was based in the Central American Caricom member State of Belize.

His qualifications include a doctorate in Environmental Economics from England’s University of East Anglia, and a Master’s of Science Degree in Resource Management from the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.