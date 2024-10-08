Dr Frank Anthony elected President of PAHO Executive Committee

The Ministry of Health has announced that Dr. Frank Anthony, Guyana’s Minister of Health, was nominated as the President of the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) Executive Committee during the 61st Directing Council meeting held in Washington, D.C from September 30th to October 4th, 2024.

Dr Anthony will serve as the President of PAHO Executive Committee for a one-year term, during which he will lead the Organisation’s mission to improve and safeguard the health and well-being of the peoples of the Americas. PAHO’s work spans critical areas such as combating infectious diseases, enhancing health systems, and promoting universal health coverage, particularly in vulnerable communities.

Upon accepting the nomination, Dr Anthony expressed his gratitude to PAHO member states for their trust in his leadership. He reiterated his commitment to enhancing the Organisation’s ideals, stressing the importance of multilateral cooperation in addressing urgent public health issues, including pandemic preparedness, equitable healthcare access, and health system strengthening.

Dr Anthony has been at the forefront of health policy reform in Guyana and is credited with spearheading various health initiatives, including ongoing national campaigns to eliminate neglected tropical diseases such as lymphatic filariasis. His leadership at PAHO is expected to bring fresh perspectives and a continued emphasis on health equity, sustainability, and innovation.

The Ministry said it is confident that his presidency will significantly advance the health priorities of the Americas during this crucial period.

