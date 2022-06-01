Dr Cecil Harricharan dies

Renowned medical pioneer Dr Cecil Harricharan on Monday passed away in Canada at 93, family members have reported.

Harricharan served as a doctor in the medical field for an astonishing 63 years, providing his selfless service to his country.

He was licensed to practice in the United Kingdom, Canada and throughout the Caribbean.

Dr Harricharan’s work over the years saw him being awarded the Cacique’s Crown of Honour (CCH) at Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary Award Ceremony, by former President David Granger.

The former Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident travelled around the globe during his younger years, conducting medical studies miles from home, receiving various degrees in his studies, such as the MD, CM degree (Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery) which he received while studying in Canada.

Dr Harricharan once served as General Medical Officer at the New Amsterdam Hospital, and District Medical Officer for West Demerara Regional Hospital during his time in Guyana’s health sector.

After working in the public health sector for over two decades, the doctor then opened his own private facility at Middle Street, Georgetown, before retiring in his early 90s.