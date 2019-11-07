Dr Carl Max Hanoman dies

Renowned Guyanese doctor Carl Hanoman, popularly known as Dr Max Hanoman, died on Wednesday evening at a city hospital following a brief period of illness.

Dr Hanoman, who was born and raised in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), studied medicine in Canada before returning to Guyana and to serve at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

He was instrumental in the University of Guyana’s application to secure international accreditation from the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP).

He was elected President of the Guyana Medical Association in 1995. He served in that capacity for five years.

Moreover, People’s Progressive Party Presidential Candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali on Wednesday evening expressed condolences to Dr Hanoman’s family.

Ali said that Dr Hanoman served the medical profession with excellence and his death is a great loss to Guyana. He added that Guyanese, as well as regional counterparts, befitted significantly from Dr Hanoman’s expertise.