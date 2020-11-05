Dr Ashni Singh “eagerly looking forward” to resume his service to Guyana

Dr Ashni Singh says he is “greatly honoured” and “tremendously humbled” to return as a minister under the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration to oversee the country’s finance sector.

Dr Singh, who previously served as Finance Minister, was this afternoon appointed as a senior minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance.

Speaking with reporters after taking the Oath of Office at the Office of the President, Dr Singh said he is “eagerly looking forward to getting back into the business of government” and to “resume my service to the people of Guyana”.

Dr Singh noted, however, that he is under no elusion of the magnitude of challenges ahead, especially in light of the major blow to economies worldwide due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Notwithstanding, he explained that he has been appointed to serve at a “turning point” in the country’s economic history, expressing that “the opportunity to serve in this capacity at this point in time, I think is even more so…a huge privilege.”

“I feel privileged and humbled even more so because our country is as such a critical juncture in our history,” he said.

“I’d like to thank President [Irfaan] Ali, Vice President [Bharrat] Jagdeo and Prime Minister [Mark] Phillips for inviting me to rejoin the Cabinet. I have spent almost all of my life in public service in Guyana. So, public service, for me, has been something that I have devoted all of my professional energy towards over the years, and it’s something that I consider a great honour,” Dr Singh expressed.