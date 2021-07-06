DPP to ascertain why charges were discharged against duo in Isaiah Henry’s murder

Full statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)

DPP’S Chambers – Press Statement: Discharge of Murder Accused

Vinod Gopaul and Anil Sancharia

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) wishes to confirm that pursuant to Section 72 (1) of the Criminal Law Procedure Act Chapter 10:01, Madam OPP, Mrs. Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, has written to the Magistrate requesting the documents taken at the Preliminary Inquiry (Pl) in the matter of The Police vs. Vinod Gopaul and Anil Sancharia for the offence of Murder of Isaiah Henry.

The DPP wishes to state there was sufficient evidence against the two named accused at the time the charge was instituted. The DPP therefore, needs to ascertain why the accused were discharged and take appropriate action.