DPP to advise on charges following incident involving 11-Y-O

See full statement from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security:

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security through the Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) was informed of a social media post about an eleven-year-old being circulated.

The Ministry through the Childcare and Protection Agency would like to inform the public that the situation was investigated thoroughly. The matter was reported to the police where the alleged perpetrator was held, and the case file is currently with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Please note that the child’s identity, under any circumstance, SHOULD NOT be made public or further compromised through pictures or any other detail that may lead to the identity of the victim. The child continues to receive psychosocial and medical support.

