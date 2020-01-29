DPP recommends charges for man accused of raping granddaughter

The 54-year-old man who allegedly raped his six-year-old granddaughter while watching pornographic videos is expected to soon make his court appearance after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommended that charges be instituted.

According to Police Commander of Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Superintendent Yonette Stephen, the file which was sent to the DPP’s office for advice was returned with the recommendation.

The man was released on station bail after the matter was reported to the police by the child’s mother earlier this month.

Based on reports received, the child and her younger brother were left with their grandparent at Mahaicony, Region Five, after their father died about a year ago.

It was reported that the man was looking at pornographic videos as he allegedly sexually assaulted the child. Further, it was reported that it was a neighbour who heard the child pleading with her grandfather to stop that went to investigate.

The woman, upon peeking through a window, caught the man in the act as the child cried bitterly. The neighbour, according to reports, contacted the police and the man was arrested.

The mother of the six-year-old, who lives away from her children, reportedly received a telephone call from her mother notifying her that something was wrong with her child. She went to the house and the child reportedly told her mother that the man had interfered with her multiple times.

This publication understands that a medical examination was conducted on the six-year-old which proved that the child was molested.